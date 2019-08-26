|
Elizabeth Ann Rublee Scott, a native and longtime resident of Newport, passed away on August 18, 2019, in Kennebunk, ME. Born in Newport on September 15, 1925, Elizabeth was the daughter of Mildred (Brownell) and Dr. Clair D. Rublee, MD. She attended Newport schools, but graduated from Gould Academy in Bethel, ME, in 1943. Thereafter, she attended the University of Vermont, graduating in 1947 with a bachelor's degree in dietetics. Elizabeth was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority.
Upon marrying Sullivan Scott, Sr., of Derby in August 1949, the couple lived in Troy, NY, so that her husband could complete his studies as an electrical engineer at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. They briefly returned to Newport in 1954-1956, then moved to New Hampshire with their two sons, Sullivan Scott, Jr., and Gregory Scott. Elizabeth and her family lived in several towns in southern New Hampshire as her husband's career advanced with Public Service Company of New Hampshire.
Elizabeth was an avid gardener and reader, as well as exceptional homemaker who loved and supported her family in countless ways. She loved to entertain family and friends and was known for her love of cooking. She volunteered at numerous hospitals, churches, and other organizations as they lived throughout New Hampshire.
Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband in 1992 at which time she moved back to Newport. She lived at the Bluffs where she loved to sit on her porch overlooking Lake Memphremagog. She moved to Sentry Hill retirement community at York Harbor, ME, in 2015. In 2017, Elizabeth moved to Atria Senior Living in Kennebunk, ME.
Elizabeth is survived by her two sons, Sullivan, Jr. (Yol Hui) of Epping, NH, and Gregory (Linda) of Kennebunk, ME, as well as four grandchildren: Gary Scott of Kittery, ME, Susan Scott of Kew Gardens, NY, Matthew Taccone of Portland, ME, and Ryan Scott of Kennebunk, ME.
A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Friday, September 6 at Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport.
Arrangements have been made with Bibber Memorial Chapel of Kennebunk, ME, and Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home of Newport. There will be no calling hours. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Aug. 27, 2019