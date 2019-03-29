Newport Daily Express Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
12 Elm Street
Barton, VT 05822
(802) 334-2720
Resources
More Obituaries for Ella Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella Davis


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ella Davis Obituary
Ella Davis, 92, of Barton, VT passed away on March 20, 2019 at her home. She was born on August 12, 1926 in Brownington, VT to Roy Waterman and Natalie (Lafoe) Waterman.
Ella loved her family especially her grandchildren, she loved animals, going to the Old Stone House, collecting knick knacks, she took in stray cats, and worked aside with her husband on the family farm. Ella was well known in the community, and touched the lives of many. She was always there for her grandchildren and will sadly be missed.
She is survived by her daughter Sandra Mae Powers and her husband Larry of West Charleston, her grandchildren Anne Marie Young and her husband Bill Young Sr. of Troy, VT, Keith Kittredge of Barton, John Kittredge and his fiancé Afton of Irasburg, as well as her great grand children Michael Kittredge and Nathan Kittredge.
She was predeceased by her husband Oscar, who predeceased her in 1998 and her sister Gertrude Tarbox who predeceased he on January 8, 2019.
Friends may call on Friday April 5, 2019 from 4-6 P.M. at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 12 Elm Street Barton, VT. A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Brownington Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to Pope Frontier Memorial Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres Newport, VT 05855.
On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
Download Now