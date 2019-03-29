Ella Davis, 92, of Barton, VT passed away on March 20, 2019 at her home. She was born on August 12, 1926 in Brownington, VT to Roy Waterman and Natalie (Lafoe) Waterman.

Ella loved her family especially her grandchildren, she loved animals, going to the Old Stone House, collecting knick knacks, she took in stray cats, and worked aside with her husband on the family farm. Ella was well known in the community, and touched the lives of many. She was always there for her grandchildren and will sadly be missed.

She is survived by her daughter Sandra Mae Powers and her husband Larry of West Charleston, her grandchildren Anne Marie Young and her husband Bill Young Sr. of Troy, VT, Keith Kittredge of Barton, John Kittredge and his fiancé Afton of Irasburg, as well as her great grand children Michael Kittredge and Nathan Kittredge.

She was predeceased by her husband Oscar, who predeceased her in 1998 and her sister Gertrude Tarbox who predeceased he on January 8, 2019.

Friends may call on Friday April 5, 2019 from 4-6 P.M. at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 12 Elm Street Barton, VT. A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Brownington Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her memory to Pope Frontier Memorial Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres Newport, VT 05855.

On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated. Published in Newport Daily Express on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary