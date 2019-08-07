|
|
Eden- Elmer Durivage, Sr., 82, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. He was born August 28, 1936 in Lowell, the son of Ralph and Effie Warner Durivage. Elmer married Clarice Dolan on March 10, 1956 in Lowell.
Elmer was a hard worker who loved logging and was a self-employed logger for many years He had worked in road construction in his younger years and liked working with heavy equipment.
Elmer deeply loved his family and worked hard to make a good living to support them. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and being in the outdoors. He also enjoyed working with his family in their sugaring operation. In his later years he liked working jigsaw puzzles and playing cards.
Elmer and Clarice enjoyed wintering in Florida for several years and liked vacationing in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, Las Vegas and Laughlin, Nevada and visiting Niagara Falls.
Elmer is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Clarice; their children, Holly Williams and husband, Richard of Gilmanton Iron Works, NH; Jubal Durivage and wife, Colleen of Eden; Sarah Durivage of Eden Mills; Shari Stygles and husband, Rick of Eden Mills; Rose Boivin and husband, Pete of Milton and Elmer Durivage, Jr. and wife, Denise of Eden; grandchildren, Jesse Williams; Megan McDavitt (Seth); Erin Durivage (John Bodette); Owen Durivage; Lance Caron (Ryan Machia); Lauren Durivage; Antoni Earle (Travis); Aliza Fitzgerald (Chuck); Ryan Stygles (Brooke); Ira Boivin; Emily LaBombard (Paul); and Amelia Bates (Tyler).
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by siblings, Beverly McElroy; Ernest "Skip" Blanchard and Manny Durivage and twin grandsons at birth, Russell and Jacob Durivage.
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 8th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Faith Funeral Home, 165 Brooklyn St., Morrisville, VT. A graveside service will be held Friday, August 9th at 11:00 a.m. at the Eden Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Aug. 8, 2019