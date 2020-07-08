Uncle El, you were such a wonderful person and very dear to Brian and my heart. Your zest for life and making each moment count will be the memory I will carry with me as you continue your journey onto your next life. Keep smiling and keep everyone up there with you laughing. You will always have a special place in my heart. To Aunt Louise, Kathie, John, James and Karlene, all your spouses and all your children (grandkids), he will always be there right by your side supporting you and keeping you safe. Love, hugs and prayers

Gail Duckless

