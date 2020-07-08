1/1
Elwood Duckless
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elwood's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of Elwood G. "Duck" Duckless, 79, of Newport Center, VT who died on June 30, 2020 in Lebanon, NH after fighting a fierce battle with cancer. He was born on October 12, 1940 in Newport Center, VT to Forrest and Lillian (Butler) Duckless. On April 15, 1961 he married Louise Bissonnette who survives him.

Elwood was a graduate of Newport Center High School Class of 1958. On May 20, 1965 Elwood started Newport Electric Inc., with his friend John DeLaBruere; which they owned for 25 years. He enjoyed many hobbies like riding his Harley, golfing with his buddies, deer hunting and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. He owned several racehorses, was a ringer at horseshoes, and may have played a hand or two of poker over the years. Splitting his time between his homes in Vermont and Florida, he was able to enjoy his outdoor hobbies year-round and made many new friends over the years.

His greatest enjoyment in life came from his family. He was proud that all his children earned a college degree, and he worked hard to help each of them attain that goal. With his sons, he trekked around the U.S. trying to visit every NFL stadium, starting a great family tradition filled with memories. He found his true calling when he became a grandpa and was the best grandpa ever. He would drive for hours to watch a baseball game, dance recital or school concert. He could not have been more proud of them. Anything they needed, he made it happen.

He was the ultimate entertainer, the life of the party, and loved to host gatherings for family and friends at his farm. He was quick with a joke and always had a song ready for any occasion, whether an old song, a little ditty or a commercial that got stuck in his head. He was enthusiastic about working his small farm on Route 14 where he was able to teach his children many lessons over the years about life skills and family. He was a thinker, a problem solver, and a calculated risk taker. If he found a problem that didn't have the right tool to fix it, he would make the tool or make it work with what was at hand, what he called farm-ingenuity.

He was a member of Newport Elks Lodge #2155, Newport Eagles Club Fraternal order #4329, Troy Masonic Union Lodge #16 F&AM, was on the board of directors for Community National Bank and was a member of the inaugural class of the Orleans and Northern Essex Athletic Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Louise Duckless of Newport Center, their children John Duckless and his wife Kim of Hooksett, NH, Karlene Guay and her husband Benoit of Coventry, VT, James Duckless and his wife Beth of Rosemount, MN, and Kathie Duckless and her husband Dana Lesperance of Newport, VT, grandchildren Benjamin Duckless, Ryan Duckless, Mariah Gentley, Lily Duckless, and Samee Duckless. He is also survived by his brother Robert Duckless of Brattleboro; sisters-in-law Lucille Duckless of Newport Center, Jackie Adams of Montpelier, Florence Ferrell and her husband John of Havana, FL, and Irene DeLaBruere of Newport; and brothers-in-law Norbert Bissonnette and his wife Sonja of Middletown, CT, and Daniel Bissonnette and wife Diane of St. Albans, and by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He was predeceased by his brothers Kenneth and Harold Duckless, sister Myrna Nadeau, and brothers-in-law Charlie Nadeau and Al Adams, sisters-in-law Louise and Marilyn Duckless.

A graveside service will be held on July 25, 2020 at the Newport Center Cemetery at 11:00 A.M. with the Rev. Leo Bilodeau officiating. In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Newport Center High School Alumni Scholarship Program, c/o Carolyn Collins, 2921 Collins Mill Road, Newport Center, VT 05857. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newport Daily Express from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Newport Center Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Homes - Newport
37 LAKE RD
Newport, VT 05855
802-334-2720
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
18 entries
July 8, 2020
Karlene and family,
So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers for you and your family at this time.
Kim Lamotte
Friend
July 8, 2020
Our condolences to the famly,He was a fine man and friend.He will be sadly missed by all.God bless him and family.
Andy&Annette Royer
Friend
July 8, 2020
Uncle Elwood was one of the best and he will be greatly missed.
Kim Russell
Family
July 8, 2020
Judy and I send our condolences...........Duck was a great American and a fine man. We will miss his humor and generosity....

Tom Donnellan
Thomas Donnellan
Friend
July 7, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time. Elwood had a smile for everyone this picture was him totally. Always with a smile.
Jeannine Glynn
Family
July 7, 2020
Vicki and I are very sad to hear this news. Our thought and prayers are with you, Beth and your entire family.
Seth Brock
Friend
July 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Marlene & Rudy Percy
Friend
July 7, 2020
I believe I met The Duck on the golf course I was from Johnson and we were both knew the same guy Dell when he came to play poker he bring a few pounds $100 bills The Duck could certainly make you laugh Ill miss him!
Robert Hoag
July 7, 2020
So saddened to hear of "Duck's " passing! We will forever hold dear all of our beautiful memories! Sending our deepest sympathy to Louise and all the children! RIP Duck!
Blaine & Norma Perkins
July 7, 2020
Uncle El, you were such a wonderful person and very dear to Brian and my heart. Your zest for life and making each moment count will be the memory I will carry with me as you continue your journey onto your next life. Keep smiling and keep everyone up there with you laughing. You will always have a special place in my heart. To Aunt Louise, Kathie, John, James and Karlene, all your spouses and all your children (grandkids), he will always be there right by your side supporting you and keeping you safe. Love, hugs and prayers
Gail Duckless
Family
July 7, 2020
I am sorry for your loss.
Elwood was a special person.
Im sure he and Norm will have some stories for each other.
My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Judy Bean
Friend
July 7, 2020
Louise and family, so sorry for your loss my prayers are with you.
Mona Elliott
Family
July 7, 2020
John, Kim , Ben, RJ & Family:
So very sorry for your loss , may his memory be a blessing always.
Warmly,
The Rosenthals
Robert
Friend
July 7, 2020
As a cable sales person I dealt with Elwood every year..Such a nice man. He was kind and patient and I know he will be remembered by so many people. One of the good ones gone too soon
Karol Curtis
Acquaintance
July 7, 2020
Many memories over the years, my heart and prayers are with you...Warmest Regards
Jim Sullivan
Neighbor
July 7, 2020
James, Beth and family, we are so sorry for your loss. Loosing a Dad, FIL, grandfather is so hard. He was so young and sounds like he was a great guy. We pray that his memory brings you much comfort.
Heidi Olson
Friend
July 7, 2020
Kathy I am so sorry to hear about your dad's passing. My prayers are with you
Valerie Sheehan
Friend
July 7, 2020
my deepest sympathies to the family, he was a very special friend to all, will be missed for sure
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved