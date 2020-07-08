It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of Elwood G. "Duck" Duckless, 79, of Newport Center, VT who died on June 30, 2020 in Lebanon, NH after fighting a fierce battle with cancer. He was born on October 12, 1940 in Newport Center, VT to Forrest and Lillian (Butler) Duckless. On April 15, 1961 he married Louise Bissonnette who survives him.
Elwood was a graduate of Newport Center High School Class of 1958. On May 20, 1965 Elwood started Newport Electric Inc., with his friend John DeLaBruere; which they owned for 25 years. He enjoyed many hobbies like riding his Harley, golfing with his buddies, deer hunting and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. He owned several racehorses, was a ringer at horseshoes, and may have played a hand or two of poker over the years. Splitting his time between his homes in Vermont and Florida, he was able to enjoy his outdoor hobbies year-round and made many new friends over the years.
His greatest enjoyment in life came from his family. He was proud that all his children earned a college degree, and he worked hard to help each of them attain that goal. With his sons, he trekked around the U.S. trying to visit every NFL stadium, starting a great family tradition filled with memories. He found his true calling when he became a grandpa and was the best grandpa ever. He would drive for hours to watch a baseball game, dance recital or school concert. He could not have been more proud of them. Anything they needed, he made it happen.
He was the ultimate entertainer, the life of the party, and loved to host gatherings for family and friends at his farm. He was quick with a joke and always had a song ready for any occasion, whether an old song, a little ditty or a commercial that got stuck in his head. He was enthusiastic about working his small farm on Route 14 where he was able to teach his children many lessons over the years about life skills and family. He was a thinker, a problem solver, and a calculated risk taker. If he found a problem that didn't have the right tool to fix it, he would make the tool or make it work with what was at hand, what he called farm-ingenuity.
He was a member of Newport Elks Lodge #2155, Newport Eagles Club Fraternal order #4329, Troy Masonic Union Lodge #16 F&AM, was on the board of directors for Community National Bank and was a member of the inaugural class of the Orleans and Northern Essex Athletic Hall of Fame.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Louise Duckless of Newport Center, their children John Duckless and his wife Kim of Hooksett, NH, Karlene Guay and her husband Benoit of Coventry, VT, James Duckless and his wife Beth of Rosemount, MN, and Kathie Duckless and her husband Dana Lesperance of Newport, VT, grandchildren Benjamin Duckless, Ryan Duckless, Mariah Gentley, Lily Duckless, and Samee Duckless. He is also survived by his brother Robert Duckless of Brattleboro; sisters-in-law Lucille Duckless of Newport Center, Jackie Adams of Montpelier, Florence Ferrell and her husband John of Havana, FL, and Irene DeLaBruere of Newport; and brothers-in-law Norbert Bissonnette and his wife Sonja of Middletown, CT, and Daniel Bissonnette and wife Diane of St. Albans, and by numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was predeceased by his brothers Kenneth and Harold Duckless, sister Myrna Nadeau, and brothers-in-law Charlie Nadeau and Al Adams, sisters-in-law Louise and Marilyn Duckless.
A graveside service will be held on July 25, 2020 at the Newport Center Cemetery at 11:00 A.M. with the Rev. Leo Bilodeau officiating. In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Newport Center High School Alumni Scholarship Program, c/o Carolyn Collins, 2921 Collins Mill Road, Newport Center, VT 05857. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.