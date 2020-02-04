|
Enoch walked with God, to his home in Heaven, January 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Enoch was born in Newport, VT at the Broadview Hospital on October 28, 1954 to Enoch John Rowell II and Grace (Albee) Rowell-Maynard.
Enoch enjoyed many things in his life. Farming, hunting, fishing, basketball, cars, and most importantly, his family.
Enoch had a real passion for helping people. He worked for Youth Services at NEKCA, COSA, Reparative Justice, the DARE Program, Prison Ministry, Anger Management Counselor, Alcohol and Drug Counselor, Deputy Sherriff, Chief of the Orleans Fire Department, Orleans Ambulance Squad and opened The Outreach Center in Newport. He and Kim were foster parents and shelter parents.
Enoch was committed to the cause of Christ, introducing people to Jesus Christ so they could live eternally with God and to receive freedom from emotional and spiritual trauma and the addictions that emerge from that trauma. He married the love of his life, Kim on November 9, 1991. Together, they ministered at the Free Will Baptist Church, Lowell Congregational Church, and founded Harvest Christian Assembly. Enoch was also the Associate Pastor at Life in Christ Fellowship with Pastor Paul Essaff.
Enoch is survived by his devoted wife of 28 years, Kim, their blended family that include children EJ Rowell IV, Seth Rowell, Walter Kempton (Erin Sheriden), Angela (Christopher) Birk, and Sara (Craig) Farrar. Grandchildren: Chelsea (Dylan) Magwire, Kristen Rowell, Cara Rowell, Enoch John Rowell V, and their mother Barbara. Trevor Rowell (MaKayla), Avery Rowell (Lily) and their mother Heather. Faith, Tala, and Rome Kempton, Kayla, Destiny, and Peyton Birk, Julianna and Heidi Cole. Great Grandchildren: Oden and Cedar Rowell, Madilynn Rowell, Brantley (and soon to come Benjamin) Fortin. Brothers: Reg (Denise) Rowell, Eric Rowell, and Sister Karla (Leo) Piette. Sister in law Jill (Robert) Gosselin, Brothers in law: Andrew Loura, Gary (Andrea) Loura, and Scott (Melissa) Tinker. He also leaves several nieces, nephews, God Children, and many special brothers and sisters in Christ. He was predeceased by his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and in-laws.
There will be calling hours at 11:00, Saturday February 8th at Life in Christ Fellowship 81 Weaver St. in Newport, followed by a Celebration of Life at 12:00, officiated by Revs. Janet & Allan Bishop, and Rev. Paul Essaff. A luncheon will follow.
Donations in Enoch's memory may be made to: Teen Challenge (A Residential Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Center) Attn: Rick Welch 1296 Collins Hill Rd. Johnson, VT. 05656.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Feb. 5, 2020