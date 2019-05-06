Erlah W. Kennison, 88, of Westfield, Vermont passed away, surrounded by her family, on April, 26 2019, in Newport. She was born on April 11, 1931, in Newport Center to Clayton and Carrie (Angier) St. Onge.

Erlah graduated from Newport Center High School. On December 23, 1950, she married Clifton Kennison, Jr. (Junior) who predeceased her on February 14, 2012.

Erlah and Junior had fun attending the Elk's Club's parties and dances. She loved all family gatherings, especially cookouts at the Pond. Erlah was happy tending her gardens and even happier sharing her vegetables. She also enjoyed working in the fields during hay season. She loved her home, listening to music, and above all, she loved her family and visits from them.

She is survived by her children: Deborah Murphy and her husband Michael of Westfield, VT, Dorothy Deslandes and her husband Russell of Westfield, and Larry Kennison and Suzanne Kennison of Westfield. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Tracy Roberts and husband Dennis, Kristy Ellis and husband Steve, Kate Murphy and husband Ryan Butler, Nathan Deslandes and wife Lisa, Jamie Santaw and husband Mike, Eric Kennison and wife Jess, Bradley Kennison and fiancé Carey Page, Stacey Kennison and fiancé Craig Brown. She is survived by great grandchildren: Miranda Glodgett and Mariah Roberts, Manning and Zak Ellis, Brianna, Emma and Leah Deslandes, Brooklyn and Destiny Santaw, Kaiden and Ryder Kennison, Adelle and Jacob Prue, and Quinn Page, and great, great grandchild Lailah Glodgett. She is also survived by her brother Neil St. Onge and his wife Shirley of Irasburg. She was predeceased by her brother Ross St. Onge and Sister Esther Donovan and her brother-in-law Michael Donovan.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on May 11, 2019, at North Hill Cemetery in Westfield, VT with Rev. Kelley Deslauriers officiating. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Orleans Essex VNA & Hospice, 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, VT 05855. Online condolences may be sent through curtis-britch.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally, family-owned and operated. Published in Newport Daily Express on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary