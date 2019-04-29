E. S. "Betty" Murphy, 97, of Newport Center, VT passed away on April 23, 2019 in Newport, VT. She was born on July 14, 1921 in Plymouth, N.H. Her pre-school years were spent in Ipswich, MA. She then moved to Westfield, VT where she was reared by her grandparents, Herbert and Lilla Kirk Longley. She attended the Westfield graded school and upon graduating from Newport Center High School, she did secretarial work in Montpelier and Derby Line. Betty married Martin Murphy on August 28, 1943 and was a devoted housewife and mother. She was a bookkeeper first at Broadview General Hospital and then at C. S. Emery. Betty also served her community as a member of the school board and as auditor.

Betty dearly loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her three children: Michael Murphy and wife Deborah of Westfield, Ann Barnett and husband Bruce of N. Troy, and Mary Davis and husband Blaine of Albany. Grandchildren: Tracy Roberts and husband Dennis, Kristy Ellis and husband Steve, Katherine Murphy and husband Ryan Butler, Brad Barnett and wife Robin, Jared Davis and partner Tracy Gooley, Ethan Davis and partner Lyndsay Martin. Great Grandchildren: Miranda Glodgett and husband Adam, Mariah Roberts and partner Chris Bronson, Manning Ellis, Zachary Ellis, Brooke Barnett, Morgan Barnett, and Murphy Davis. Great, great grandchild: Lailah Glodgett. She was predeceased by her husband Martin "Shorty" Murphy in 2002.

Betty had a large group of friends whom she thought of as her extended family. She connected with many people and influenced their lives with her infectious laugh, generous nature, scrumptious meals, entertaining stories about her childhood, and delightful insights about people and life in general. "Just go and have a good time!" was advice she not only gave, but followed faithfully.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Ignatious cemetery in Lowell, Vermont. A reception with the family will follow at the Westfield Community Building in Westfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's memory to the Orleans County Historical Society/Old Stone House Museum, c/o Molly Veysey, 109 Old Stone House Road, Brownington, Vt. 05860, where Betty volunteered or The modern 29'ers, c/o Linda Waterman, 345 Vance Hill Road, Newport Center, Vermont 05857, a community group of which Betty was a long-time member.

