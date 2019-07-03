Esther Delilah Lantagne, age 90, of Barton, VT, formerly of Wheelock, VT, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Maple Lane Nursing Home.

Esther was born on March 21, 1929 in Irasburg, VT to Ira and Vera (Crandall) Mason. She was raised in North Troy. Esther worked at the State Regional Library in Danville, VT as a clerk, at North Country Union High School as a custodian, she also was a live-in caregiver for elderly for the last part of her career. Esther married Aristide "Big Chee" Lantagne.

Esther loved her grandchildren dearly. She spent as much time as possible with each of them enjoying her Grandmother role. Affectionately called "Hat" by her siblings, Esther was known to most people as "Nana". She spent her life taking care of those she loved and cared about.

Survivors include: son: Gary Lantagne and wife Adalene, of Newport Center, VT; daughter: Deb Glodgett and husband Terry, of Wheelock, VT; brother: Harley Mason, Sr. and wife Marilyn, of Guildhall, VT; grandchildren: Kimberly Lantagne and husband Jason Prue, Kristen Grenier and husband Craig, Michelle Walker and husband David; great-grandchildren: Nicholas, Desiree, Jacquelyn, Hailey, Hunter, Brandon, Brielle, and soon-to-be Wyatt; good family friend: Michelle Carbonneau, mother to Nicholas; and many nieces and nephews and special friend Melissa Stone and extended family: Ted Glodgett and wife Renee, John Glodgett and wife Tracy, Joey Glodgett and wife Alicia, Steve Glodgett and wife Lisa, Pam Bedard, Cindy Dodds and husband Brian, Carmen Flynn and husband Kurk, Jane Perry and husband Leroy, Andy Desroches and wife Jenn.

Esther was predeceased by her husband: Aristide Lantagne; her step-mother: Lillian "Nana" Mason; infant daughters: Nancy and Donna; siblings: Sarah Carbonneau, Beverly Lamere, and Patricia Amto; grandson: Jamie Lantagne; and son-in-law: Gilles Desroches.

A burial will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 9:00am at the Saint Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Newport, VT with a luncheon to follow.

Memorial donations can be made in Esther's name to a local food bank of your choice.

Published in Newport Daily Express on July 4, 2019