Eugenia Jean Cowles, daughter of Nestor and Margaret Barber, passed away March 1, 2020 at the Northwest Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona at the age of 86. She was born in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on March 4, 1933. At the age of 16 the family moved to Newport Vermont.
Jean married Russell Cowles on February 4, 1968. They relocated to Tucson in 1977. She worked for The State of Vermont, Dept. of Social Welfare and as a dispatcher for both the Vermont State Police and Arizona Highway Patrol.
She was an avid crafter and always eager to try something new. Her most recent project was knitting chemo hats for the Ronald McDonald House and the Oncology Department at the Northwest Medical Center. Her other passion was cruising and she especially enjoyed the days at sea.
Jeans leaves behind her husband Russell, her daughter Deborah Christie, Granddaughter Sara Rushford (Kristopher) and her Great Grandchildren Logan, Bailey and Olivia who were the absolute light of her life. She also leaves her brother, Ross Barber (Linda), Sister in Law, Geraldine Barber, Goddaughter, Isobel Williamson and many more family and friends. She was predeceased by her former husband Robert A. Manginello, Brother Louis Barber and beloved son Robert L. Manginello.
A committal service is being planned for early summer at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport. Further details to follow.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Mar. 31, 2020