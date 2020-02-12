|
Fernand J. Tanguay, 84, of Newport, VT and formally of Orleans, passed away on February 8, 2020 in Newport, VT. He was born on October 28, 1935 in Newport Center, VT, to the late Emilien and Maria (Dumont) Tanguay.
Fern entered the United States Army on July 29, 1955 and was honorably discharged from active duty on July 28, 1958. He also served for the Army Reserves and was honorably discharged June 30, 1963.
On August 13, 1960 he married Claire Lanoue who predeceased him on April 12, 2007. He later married Joyce Dutton on October 8, 2008 who also predeceased him on January 16, 2018.
Fernand was an insurance agent in Orleans for many years. He enjoyed traveling to Canada, and taking care of all his properties in Orleans. He was an officer in many local organizations, a parishioner of St. Mary's Star of the Sea Catholic Church, and received the Vermont Cemetarian Of The Year award in 2013.
He is survived by his son Michael and Deborah Tanguay, of Newport, his daughter Anita and Timothy Perkins of Newport, his sister Simone Fitzgerald of East Montpelier, VT, his grandchildren Megen Velez Lopez and her husband Alejandro of Bronx NY, Reanna Simpson and her husband Logan of Smithfield, NC, and Alan Tanguay and his fiancé Shannon Goodine of St. Johnsbury, VT, and as well as his great grandchildren Elise and Nora Simpson and Trinity Tanguay, step children Gail Poutre, Rhonda Quirion, and Donald Dutton and their families and his step grand- children Danielle Moroney and her husband Michael and Gabrielle Cogan.
He is predeceased by his infant daughter Rachel in 1963, a son Norman in 1976, his sisters Rita Piette and Jeanne Boissannault, and brothers Marcel and Claude Tanguay.
Friends may call at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home located 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport, VT on Monday February 17, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 A.M. at St. Mary's Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Tuesday February 18, 2020. Spring interment will be held at the St. Theresa's Cemetery in Orleans, VT at 12:00 noon on Saturday May 30, 2020 will full military honors.
Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the St. Paul School, 54 Eastern Ave, Barton, VT 05822.
Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Feb. 13, 2020