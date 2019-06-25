Fernwood Susan (Gates) Smith passed away on June 25, 2019 in Newport VT, with her daughter by her side. She was born on April 28, 1941, the middle daughter of Stella (Patch) and Clark Gates. On December 17, 1960 she married Clyde Smith, who predeceased her in 2011. She was also predeceased by her son Raymond Smith Sr. in 2019, twin great-grandbabies Aiden and Caiden Smith in 2018 and her sister Gloria Gates in 2002.

Fernwood enjoyed rides on back country roads with a bucket and shovel in tow so Clyde could dig flowers for them to plant at their home, she did love her flowers. She loved old country music, dancing with Clyde at Warner's Dance Hall, making quilts, poems and homemade treats for her family, especially blackberry pudding. She was blessed to have had a special relationship with each of her grandchildren. Her sisters will affectionately remember her as "Peace-Maker- Babe" as she was always trying to keep the peace amongst everyone.

She is survived by her daughter Martha Stevens and her daughter Melissa Baraw, daughter Lorraine Smith and her children Aaron Tinker and Amanda Tinker, and her daughter-in-law Andrea Smith and her children Raymond Smith Jr. and Caitlin Smith along with their significant others and families. She is also survived by her sisters Carolyn Reed, Violet Griggs and her husband Donald, Sherrianne Kneeland and her husband David. Her brother-in-law James Smith and his wife Ruth. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

A special thank to the staff at Bel-Aire, Dr. Maria Fatigati and Scott Taylor for the care and support they provided Fernwood and her family.

Friends may call at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home on 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport, VT on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.

Donations in her name can be made to the Bel-Aire Activities Fund, 35 Bel-Aire Drive, Newport, VT 05855. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated. Published in Newport Daily Express on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary