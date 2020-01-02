|
Frances Theresa Theberge Lucier loving mother and grandmother passed away peacefully at her home in Jay, VT on December 27th, 2019. Frances was born July 24th, 1933 in Coventry, the daughter of Lucien and Ernestine ( Viens) Theberge.
Frances attended Sacred Heart School in Newport, and on September 29th, 1951 married her lifelong love, Duane G. Lucier of Jay where they raised their 3 children. Their marriage remained an example of true love and partnership until the passing.
Frances held a deep love for her family, friends, faith, and community. She rarely missed a game or important milestone. Frances was an active member of the St. Vincent de Paul in North Troy. She also volunteered her time at the Town Clerk's Office, food shelf, and local hospital. Frances taught French classes at the Jay Elementary School and was an aide and substitute teacher in the local school system. Frances enjoyed sewing, dancing, and downhill and nordic skiing.
Frances is survived by her loving husband Duane G. Lucier, her son Mark Lucier, 6 grandchildren Jamie Blanton, Derrick Blanton, Kate Lucier, Theresa Stolpa, Eric Lucier, Ryan Lucier, Nathan Lucier, and several great grandchildren. Frances is also survived by 2 sisters, Simmone Livingston and Madeline Ryders as well as many special nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her son Stephen Lucier, daughter Cindy Stolpa, grandchildren Jason and Jennifer Stolpa, 6 brothers, George, Johnny, Gerard, Roger, Emile, and Laurent Theberge.
A private graveside ceremony will be held at the North Troy Cemetery in the Summer.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Jan. 3, 2020