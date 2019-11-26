|
Frank E. Baraw, 79, of Newport Center, VT passed away on November 22nd, 2019 in Newport, VT surrounded by his loving family. He was born on November 17th, 1940 in Newport, VT to the late Charles Baraw and Gertrude (Belville) Baraw. On August 10th, 1963 he married Edna Sherlaw of Newport Center. They shared 56 wonderful years of married life mostly in Newport Center.
Frank enlisted in the United States Army in February 1962, serving at Fort Belvoir, VA until his discharge in February 1965. He worked for Kraft Food's in Troy, VT, a truck driver for Poulin Lumber and Grain in North Troy, and Newport VT. He also worked for the Newport Center Elementary School and the Newport Center Road Maintenance crew. Frank was a very hardworking man for all of his life. He was a very kind and gentle man, a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
He is survived by his wife Edna Baraw of Newport Center, children Darlene Baraw of Newport, Doreen Baraw and John Thomas of Newport Center, Bradley Baraw and Sonia Paxman of Westfield, grandchildren Lettie and Arley Hale of Newport, Brandon and Kristi Baraw of Newport Center, Tyler and Mikayla Paxman, Hazel Paxman-Baraw, and Jacob Baraw of Westfield, brother David Baraw of Northwood, NH. He is also survived by his 10 half siblings, Charlie, Eula, Wilbur, Fred, Robert, Brenda, Cynthia, Bruce, Arlene, and Ricky. As well as many relatives, cousins, nieces, nephews, mother-in-law Alena Sherlaw, sister-in-law June Sheltra, sister and brother-in-law Mary and Jeff Price, great nieces and great nephews.
He was predeceased by his son Michael Chad Baraw on December 30th, 1969, both his parents, infant sister Ann, special aunt and uncle Ernestine and Foster Woodard known to Frank as mother and father, and Alfred and Lillian Rowe, many cousins that were more like brothers and sisters to Frank.
Due to Frank's wishes he will be cremated and there will be no services.
