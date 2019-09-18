|
Frank J. Chizmar, 65, of Derby Line, VT passed away on September 17, 2019 in Newport, VT. He was born on June 20, 1954 in Rutland, VT to Frank Chizmar and Dorris Benway. On August 31, 1985 he married Donna Wheeler who survive him.
Frank graduated from Fair Haven Union High School in 1972. He later went on to attend Castleton University where he graduated in 1976 with his bachelor's degree in criminal justice. Upon graduation he went on to work as a deputy sheriff for the Orleans County sheriff's office in Newport. He was also a member of the Newport Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife Donna Chizmar, children Elizabeth Stoddard of Springfield, VT, Jason Chizmar and his wife Liza of Springfield, NH, Michael Chizmar of Fair Haven, VT and Daniel Chizmar and his wife Monet of Fayetteville, NC, grandchildren Samantha, Hunter, Gage, Marlena, Nash, and Nora.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Friends may call from 9:00 A.M until the hour of the funeral at 10:00 on Friday September 20, 2019 at Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport, VT with Rev. David Lisner officiating. Internment to follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Sept. 19, 2019