Frederick C. Prue, 79, of Newport, Vermont passed away on February 15, 2020 in Lebanon, NH. He was born on July 9, 1940 in Newport a son of Frederick and Marjorie (Rowland) Prue. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard.
Frederick graduated from Randolph College with an engineering degree. He was a computer programmer for Rytheon and Progress Software.com among others. His many hobbies included playing music, boating, tennis, traveling including going to Greece and Australia,and he patented two different products: tanket for marine boats, and sticky tape called tacky-tack.
He is survived by his daughter Amy Beth Prue of FL, his grandson Travis Cumbest, his siblings: Louie and wife Collette, Danny and wife Linda, John and Clare, David and Barbara, Valerie and her husband Richard Royer, Sr, Brenda and her husband Paul Stewart, Donna Jewer and her husband Lester, Diana and David Poginy, Pamela Prue and Pat Pyne, Marjorie and Jim Morley, and Pearla and Blaine Brown, by his companion Chantal Basile of six years and the mother of his daughter Carol Jordan Pare, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by siblings Terry and Janice.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday February 22, 2020 at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport with the Rev. Dwight Baker officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday February 22, 2020 from 12 Noon until the hour of the funeral. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the . On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch &Bouffard Funeral Home locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Feb. 19, 2020