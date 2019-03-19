Albany: Frederick Ralph "Fred" Cleveland, 80, of Albany died Friday, March 15, 2019 in the comfort of his home with family at his side.

He was born June 5, 1938 in Brownington, the son of Everett and Theo (Jones) Cleveland. He attended Brownington public schools.

Following his education he entered the United States Navy on December 13, 1955. He was honorably discharged at the U.S. Naval Station in San Diego, CA. on March 9, 1959.

On July 31, 1993, he married June Yvonne Baker in Orleans.

Fred was a long distance truck driver for 46 years. He and his family made their home in South Dakota, Montana and Arizona, before returning to Vermont and settling in Albany for the past three years.

Fred was a member of the American Legion in South Dakota. He enjoyed gardening, camping, spending time with his family, watching sports, cooking and animals.

Survivors include: his loving wife, June, of Albany; five children: Terry (Deb) Cleveland of Ramona, SD, Darla (Dave) Benson of Salem, SD, Troy (Malissa) Cleveland of Winfred SD, Dawn (Dave) Jensen of Madison, SD, Amy (Chad) Cholewinski of Las Vegas, NV; two step-children: Linda Major of Newport and Brian Hall of Scottsdale, AZ; 13 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 3 siblings: Ernie (Doreen) Cleveland of Orleans, Harvey (Kim) Cleveland of Brownington, Marlene ( Harry) Dickey of West Palm Beach, FL.

Fred was predeceased by his parents, an infant child and a step-son, Mark Hall.

All services will be private at the convenience of his family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, Vermont 05661.

Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick, is assisting family with arrangements. Published in Newport Daily Express on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary