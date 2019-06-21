Gary Grant Willis 68 of Troy, Vermont passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019. He was born on June 27, 1950 in Newport, Vermont to Malcomb Willis and Lillian Allen. On June 29, 1980 he married Fay Davis who survives him.

Gary worked as a laborer for Ethan Allen and Columbia Forest Products where he retired after many years. Gary loved hunting, fishing, riding on back roads, his dog Key cooking on the grill for his family and his greatest love his wife, kids and grandkids.

He is survived by his wife Fay Willis of Troy his children Robbie Willis and wife Marnie of Newport Center Carrie Lamadeleine and companion Justin Wright of Newport, Roy Willis and companion Athena Farrar of Newport his grandkids Yvan Willis and companion Kayana Larose, Braiden Lamadeleine, Isaiah Willis, Celine Lamadeleine, Keirstin Willis, Justice Wright and Raymond Larose. He is also survived by his brother Keith Willis and wife Jackie of Texas, Jim Willis and wife Janet Willis of Newport and Linda Willis of Troy. In-laws Mark Guyette, Larry Davis, Rita Johnson, Brent Hodgdon, Keith and Ellen Guyette, Ann and Rusty Jones as well as numerous nephews and Nieces.

He was predeceased by father and mother Malcomb and Lillian Willis, brother Dennis Willis and in-laws Earl Raymond Davis Jr., Leo and Joyce Guyette, brother-in-law Rene Guyette and sister-in-laws Barb Davis and Joanne Guyette.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Published in Newport Daily Express on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary