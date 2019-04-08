Newport Daily Express Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT 05855
(802) 334-6756
For more information about
Gene Besaw
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT 05855
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Besaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene Allen Besaw


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Gene Allen Besaw Obituary
Gene Allen Besaw, 72, well known businessman of Derby, Vermont passed away on April 2, 2019 at the Jack Bryne Center in Lebanon, NH. He was born on March 26, 1947 in Newport to Floyd and Idelle (Sanville) Besaw.
He married Jeannine Geoffrey Brewster who survives him. Gene graduated from Newport High School in 1966 and later from the Southern New Hampshire University Class of 1969 where he received his bachelors' degree in accounting.
Gene had a love for trains, accounting, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends.
Gene, a certified public accountant owned and operated Gene A. Besaw & Associates Accounting firm in Newport for twenty years. He was very active in the community and involved in many organizations. He was State President and Exalted Ruler for the Order of the Elks # 2155 and held many positions within the club. He was also a member of the Eagles Aeries Charter # 4329 where he was their Treasurer, Auditor, Secretary and Trustee. He was an AICPA member, Knights of Columbus member, Trustee for Orleans-Essex VNA & Hospice, Inc, and a former member of the Newport Rotary Club.
Gene was also instrumental in establishing a 501c3 for the Global Child Fund and as a result a school was built in Cambodia.
He is survived by his wife Jeannine Besaw of Derby, VT by his children: Rick Besaw and his partner Marc Poutre of Newport, VT Gene Besaw II and his wife Lori of Franklinton, NC, Hope Bussiere and her husband Paul of Newport, VT Robert Brewster of Westfield, VT, Rodney Brewster and his partner Cindy Geoffrey of North Troy, VT, and Ronda Brewster of Newport, VT, by his grandchildren: Maeghen, Joseph, Layla, Wyatt, Max, Cody, Alexis, Diamond, Nathan and his wife Jennifer, Branden, Ryan, Evan, Rodney Jr; Macy, Casondra and her husband Zach Nelson, by his great grandchildren: Weston, Hunter, Hudson, Grayson, Jaden, Andrew, Benjamin and by several nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by his siblings: Ruth Carter of Newport, VT, Wayne Besaw of Newport, VT and Sally Kelley and her husband Donald of Newport Center, VT, by his in-laws: Florence Coogan of NY, Leo and Evelyn Geoffrey of Newport, VT, Claire and George Lavoie of Newport, VT, Marcel and Darlene Geoffrey of Newport, VT, and Lucy Laframboise of Derby Line, VT.
He was predeceased by his parents, and the following in-laws: Fred Carter, Wanda Besaw, Jack Coogan, Raymond and Shirlene Geoffrey, and Andre Geoffrey.
Friends may call from 1-4 P.M. on Saturday April 13, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date in the summer.
Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Jack Byrne Center, by mail-Office of Development, Dartmouth-Hitchcock, One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070, Lebanon, NH 03756-(make check payable to "Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health" and note "Jack Byrne Center on the Memo Line". By phone 1-603-653-0759 or online at www.D-H.org/JackByrneCenter. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
Download Now