Gene Allen Besaw, 72, well known businessman of Derby, Vermont passed away on April 2, 2019 at the Jack Bryne Center in Lebanon, NH. He was born on March 26, 1947 in Newport to Floyd and Idelle (Sanville) Besaw.

He married Jeannine Geoffrey Brewster who survives him. Gene graduated from Newport High School in 1966 and later from the Southern New Hampshire University Class of 1969 where he received his bachelors' degree in accounting.

Gene had a love for trains, accounting, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends.

Gene, a certified public accountant owned and operated Gene A. Besaw & Associates Accounting firm in Newport for twenty years. He was very active in the community and involved in many organizations. He was State President and Exalted Ruler for the Order of the Elks # 2155 and held many positions within the club. He was also a member of the Eagles Aeries Charter # 4329 where he was their Treasurer, Auditor, Secretary and Trustee. He was an AICPA member, Knights of Columbus member, Trustee for Orleans-Essex VNA & Hospice, Inc, and a former member of the Newport Rotary Club.

Gene was also instrumental in establishing a 501c3 for the Global Child Fund and as a result a school was built in Cambodia.

He is survived by his wife Jeannine Besaw of Derby, VT by his children: Rick Besaw and his partner Marc Poutre of Newport, VT Gene Besaw II and his wife Lori of Franklinton, NC, Hope Bussiere and her husband Paul of Newport, VT Robert Brewster of Westfield, VT, Rodney Brewster and his partner Cindy Geoffrey of North Troy, VT, and Ronda Brewster of Newport, VT, by his grandchildren: Maeghen, Joseph, Layla, Wyatt, Max, Cody, Alexis, Diamond, Nathan and his wife Jennifer, Branden, Ryan, Evan, Rodney Jr; Macy, Casondra and her husband Zach Nelson, by his great grandchildren: Weston, Hunter, Hudson, Grayson, Jaden, Andrew, Benjamin and by several nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by his siblings: Ruth Carter of Newport, VT, Wayne Besaw of Newport, VT and Sally Kelley and her husband Donald of Newport Center, VT, by his in-laws: Florence Coogan of NY, Leo and Evelyn Geoffrey of Newport, VT, Claire and George Lavoie of Newport, VT, Marcel and Darlene Geoffrey of Newport, VT, and Lucy Laframboise of Derby Line, VT.

He was predeceased by his parents, and the following in-laws: Fred Carter, Wanda Besaw, Jack Coogan, Raymond and Shirlene Geoffrey, and Andre Geoffrey.

Friends may call from 1-4 P.M. on Saturday April 13, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date in the summer.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Jack Byrne Center, by mail-Office of Development, Dartmouth-Hitchcock, One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070, Lebanon, NH 03756-(make check payable to "Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health" and note "Jack Byrne Center on the Memo Line". By phone 1-603-653-0759 or online at www.D-H.org/JackByrneCenter. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.