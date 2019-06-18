Newport Daily Express Obituaries
Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT 05855
Gene Brien
Gene E. Brien, 77, of Newport, Vermont passed away on December 17, 2018 in Newport. He was born on June 21, 1941 in Newport to Euclide and Lena (Morin) Brien.
He is survived by his siblings: Irene Corrow of TN, Elizabeth Cyr of CT, Jackie Brien
of CT, and Marion Fournier of FL, and by several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and by his siblings: Lawrence, Norbert, and Leonard Brien, Vivian Corkins, Sylvia Schneider, and Pauline Gosselin.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday June 24, 2019 at St. Mary's Cemetery in Newport. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on June 19, 2019
