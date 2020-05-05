George A. Gibeault, 91, of Glover, VT passed away on May 1st, 2020 in Glover. He was born on September 7th, 1928 to Esube and Ernestine (Messier) Gibeault in Troy, VT. On July 2nd, 1951 he married the love of his life Dorothy (Vanwagner) Gibeault who survives him.
George was a member of KOFC in Watertown, CT, as well as The United Rubber Workers.
He worked as Factory worker for many years in Connecticut. He later retired from Uniroyal Tire Company. George enjoyed camping and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy Gibeault of Glover, VT, children; George Gibeault and his wife Susan of Winterpark, FL, Suzanne Gibeault and partner Adam Heuslein of Glover, VT, grandchildren; Erika Blanc, Mark Blanc, great grandchild Reeve Blanc, and also by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents Esube and Ernestine Gibeault, his brother's Adrian, Maurice, Leo, Gerard, and Leonard Gibeault, sister's Lillian Harkins, Bertha Bravos, Albertine Gray, Cecile Martin, and Lucienne Sampson.
Should friends desire, contributions in memory of George can be made to the Glover Ambulance, 48 County Road, Box 64, West Glover, VT 05875.
Online condolences may be made to curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home.
Published in Newport Daily Express from May 5 to May 6, 2020.