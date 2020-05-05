George A. Gibeault
1928 - 2020
George A. Gibeault, 91, of Glover, VT passed away on May 1st, 2020 in Glover. He was born on September 7th, 1928 to Esube and Ernestine (Messier) Gibeault in Troy, VT. On July 2nd, 1951 he married the love of his life Dorothy (Vanwagner) Gibeault who survives him.

George was a member of KOFC in Watertown, CT, as well as The United Rubber Workers.

He worked as Factory worker for many years in Connecticut. He later retired from Uniroyal Tire Company. George enjoyed camping and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Dorothy Gibeault of Glover, VT, children; George Gibeault and his wife Susan of Winterpark, FL, Suzanne Gibeault and partner Adam Heuslein of Glover, VT, grandchildren; Erika Blanc, Mark Blanc, great grandchild Reeve Blanc, and also by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents Esube and Ernestine Gibeault, his brother's Adrian, Maurice, Leo, Gerard, and Leonard Gibeault, sister's Lillian Harkins, Bertha Bravos, Albertine Gray, Cecile Martin, and Lucienne Sampson.

Should friends desire, contributions in memory of George can be made to the Glover Ambulance, 48 County Road, Box 64, West Glover, VT 05875.

Online condolences may be made to curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home. Locally family owned and operated.

Published in Newport Daily Express from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 4, 2020
Our love prayers and sympathy go out to all who loved him. His son is a great man and I can only imagine he was raised by a great man (and a wonderful mother too). With Love & sympathy- Jodie & Colin Bergey (friends of George and Sue)
Jodie Bergey
Acquaintance
May 4, 2020
Love and prayers to all of you during this time. George, will be deeply missed.
melissa wiles
Acquaintance
May 4, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss he will always hold a special place in my heart, he may be gone but he will never be forgotton.
NICOLE King
Friend
May 4, 2020
So very sorry for your loss George I know your dad meant a lot to you as well as Mom he is at peace God bless him and you and your family love you my brother
Stephen K Barreto St
May 4, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Remember a lot of good memories with him and his wife Dot!







Beverly Gibeault
