George "Colin" Brock, 82, of Newport, Vermont passed away in Newport on December 5, 2019. He was born on March 28, 1937 in Barre, VT to George L. Brock and Glenna (Martin) Brock. After graduating from High School he attended Norwich University and received a bachelor degree in Civil Engineering. On April 10, 1963 he married Lois Thompson who survives him. He served in the Army Reserves for over 19 years. Colin worked at several different construction jobs in Vermont for Goodrich Construction, Pizzagalli and he retired from Winterset Construction.
Colin enjoyed gardening, golfing, watching the birds at his feeder and the many black labs that he had over the years. He especially loved and enjoyed playing music over the years including jamming with family members and playing in the Moonlighters Band for several years. He was a long time member of the local Masonic Lodge # 65 F & AM, Commandry, and also the Shriners. He and Lois were former members of the Derby United Church for several years and they enjoyed going to Maine and Las Vegas on vacations.
He is survived by his wife Lois Brock of Newport, VT, by his daughters: Kimberlee Lamotte and her husband Mark, and Janet Blais and her husband Mike, by his grandchildren: Jeffrey Colin Blais, and Erin Alexandra Lamotte, by his brothers and sisters-in-law: Ken and Nancy Thompson, Susan Blair, Jane Thompson, Betty Thompson, Carlton and Sandra Thompson, Mary Choquette, Wanda and Andy Gosselin, Laurence Thompson and by many nieces and nephews and great- nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother George M. Brock; and sister and brothers-in-laws: Jean Thompson, Yvette Thompson, Herbert Blair and Phillip Choquette.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Tuesday December 10, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport with Janet Wiseman officiating, followed by a Masonic service. Friends may call from 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the funeral home until the hour of the funeral. Spring interment will be in Hope Cemetery, Barre. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Masonic Lodge #65 F & AM, in care of Charles Newton, 150 Hitchcock Drive, Newport, Vermont 05855. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Dec. 10, 2019