- NEWPORT – Georgette Routhier, passed away on September 8 2019, in Michaud Manor, Derby Line, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 11, 1927, in Bristol, Connecticut the daughter of the late Pierre Theberge and Caroline (Terrien) Theberge. She was predeceased by her first husband, Gene Ste. Marie in 1966 and her second husband Armand Routhier in 2013. She is survived by her children, Joanne Moeykens of Newport, Robert Ste. Marie and Claudette Ste. Marie of Essex, Carol Comtois and Paul Comtois of Derby and Lisa Ste. Marie of Derby and her husband Armand's children Frances Routhier of Williston; Msgr. Peter Routhier of St. Albans; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by one sister, Jeannine Choquette of Sherbrooke Quebec. Georgette was predeceased by her brother, Jean Claude Theberge. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Monique Theberge, Sr. Theresa Ste. Marie, Norma Ste. Marie, Anna Routhier and brothers in law, Edwin Ste. Marie and his wife Ruth, Andie Ste. Marie and his wife Gail. Georgette was a loving and supportive wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a wonderful hostess and enjoyed entertaining her large family and friends that would come to visit. She had a great sense of humor and liked to make people smile. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed cooking meals for her family. She loved her flower gardens and enjoyed winning at cards. She was always grateful for any kindness and care shown to her, whatever the occasion. The love and care she showed her family and friends will always be appreciated. The family will always be grateful for the loving and supportive care provided by all the gracious staff at Michaud Manor. Calling hours will be Thursday September 12, 2019, from 4pm-7pm, at the Curtis Britch Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Rd, Newport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Star of the Sea Catholic Church on 191 Clermont Terrace in Newport on Friday September 13, 2019 at 11:00 am. Burial will follow after the service at Notre Dame Cemetery in North Troy. Donations can be made on Georgette's behalf to the Church of God Living Waters Hospice House, PO Box 245, Newport VT 05855. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Sept. 11, 2019