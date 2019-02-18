Gerald M. (Gerry) Dickerman, 91, of Newport, Vermont passed away on February 15, 2019 in Newport. He was born on July 31, 1927 in St. Johnsbury, VT to Curtis and Wineford (Hoffman) Dickerman. On June 30, 1950 he married the former Lillian Ellsworth who predeceased him in 2009.

Gerald was a veteran of WWll and the Vietnam War.

He was a supervisor for Ethan Allen Manufacturing where he retired after 22 years of service. He was a past member of the Odd Fellows and Newport Elks #2155. He was a member of the Newport Baptist Church. Among his hobbies, he enjoyed playing golf. He and Lillian took tour bus trips throughout the United States and Canada.Gerry always enjoyed walking, bowling, playing cards with family and friends, enjoyed the company of their many friends on Pine and Cedar Streets, and was an avid Red Sox fan.

He is survived by his children: Richard Dickerman and his wife Edna of Indiana, Vicki and her husband Vanoy Counts, of FL, by his grandchildren: Andrew Dickerman, of Indiana, Patricia and Daniel Sonner of Georgia, Robert Counts of FL, Jackson Sonnier, Sara Sonnier of Georgia, Nathaniel Counts of LA, Anthony Counts, of FL, and Thor Counts of FL. He was predeceased by his brother Donald Dickerman.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday February 20, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Friends may call on Wednesday February 20, 2019 from 12 Noon until the hour of the funeral. Spring interment in Pine Hill Cemetery with military honors. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to Lyndon Institute, P.O. Box 127, Lyndon Center, VT 05850 or to the Newport Baptist Church, 306 East Main Street, Newport, VT 05855.

