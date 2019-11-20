|
Heaven gained an angel on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 when Gerald M Wheeler, 67 years of age, passed away after a short illness on pancreatic cancer.
He was born and raised on a dairy farm in North Troy, VT.
He later in life operated his parent's farm.
Gerry was a dedicated, hard-working man. His passion was family. He enjoyed his children and grandchildren. He married the love of his life, Rita L. Meunier, in 1974 who still survives him.
He is the proud father of two sons, Casey Wheeler and Terri Cortes of Bushy Hill Derby and Aaron and Sarah Wheeler and daughter Bella of Perkinsville, VT.
His granddaughters Sydney and Kaylie Wheeler and a grandson Ashton Wheeler of Newport VT.
He was pre-deceased by his parents Melvin and Irene Wheeler, his in-laws Gerard and Simone Meunier, brother in-law Richard Meunier, and a special nephew Robby Meunier, as well as several aunts and uncles.
Gerry, in the last few years, was employed at Nelson Farms in Derby and a night custodian at Community National Bank State Building in Newport.
A private celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Nov. 21, 2019