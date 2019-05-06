Gisele Antionette Marie Champagne Clark, 83, of Glover, Vermont passed away suddenly on May 1, 2019 at her home. She was born on August 5, 1935 in Coaticook, Quebec to Joseph and Aglae (Poulin) Champagne. On June 20, 1955 she married Robert Clark who predeceased her April 5, 2015.

Gisele loved all arts and crafts, painting, tending to her garden and flowers, and going to Florida with her husband during the winter months. She had many friends who she enjoyed visiting with and with her personality she lived life to the fullest. Gisele also enjoyed watching birds come to her feeders.

She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Barton, VT.

She is survived by her children: Michele A. Rose and her husband Andrew of New Bern, NC, Daniel E. Clark of Glover, VT, and Robert A. Clark of Williamson, NY, by her granddaughter Sarah Terry and her husband Greg, her great grandchildren: Kiara and William Terry, by her siblings: Raymonde Begin of Coaticook, Que, Therese Lavoie of Sherbrook, Que, by her beloved dog Beau who she loved dearly and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her siblings: Emilio and Gilles Champagne and Marie Berthe "Beth" Perreault.

Friends may call from 5-7 P.M. on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 12 Elm Street, Barton. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday May 8, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Barton where a mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in Westlook Cemetery, Glover. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Paul's School, 54 Eastern Avenue, Barton, Vermont 05822. On-line condolences at Curtis-Britch.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and

operated. Published in Newport Daily Express on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary