The community of building trades and the sport of hunting has lost one of their own. On May 27, 2020, Glenn Bonin (56) of Derby passed away after battling cancer for two years. Glenn was an avid, skilled, and passionate hunter. His dedication to the sport was unsurpassed, and very few hunters can claim to reach his level of expertise! He also possessed an intensity and quality of workmanship rarely matched in the building trades. He was "one of the good ones."

Glenn was born to Angela (Brien) and Gerard Bonin on January 31, 1964. He arrived on his Mother's birthday, making that date extra special for her from that year on. He was the brother of four sisters and is survived by: Jeanne Bonin and Dan Beloin, Sue Fish and Byron, Mona Bonin and Jamie Forde, and Patti Ricker and Steve. He was a much-loved uncle to several nieces and nephews: Rachel Spates, Emily Spates, Sarah Spates, Jennifer Deuso, John Mattson, Allison Routhier and Parker Ricker. Not to be left out is his furry companion of many years, his beloved dog Sasha. Being the only boy, of course he was not spoiled. Ask any of his sisters.

Glenn grew up farming with his family in Newport Center, which gave him plenty of space to roam and enjoy the surrounding woods. Hence, he became one with nature and enjoyed discovering anything and everything. He had exceptionally keen hearing and vision. Along with farming, Glenn worked beside his father in their family sawmill from a young age and spent countless hours in the woods and learning about wood. Throughout the years, Glenn always made sure his parents were taken care of, especially when it came to making sure that they had ample firewood…"just one more load."

Being brought up on a farm, Glenn learned to use any tool available and to be creative in the repair of equipment or in constructing items. He was a graduate of North Country Union High School (1982) where he was introduced to building trades and quickly found his passion. Glenn credited his building skills and attention to detail to his trades instructor and mentor, Ron Cook. Glenn's efforts were recognized with the "Golden Hammer" award for excellence.

Following graduation, Glenn joined Spates Construction. He was employed there for more than 38 years, quickly achieving the level of job superintendent. Glenn's colleagues became his work family, and considered some practically like brothers. Many of them, especially Grant Spates, were available for Glenn and helped to see his projects through to completion before his passing. He had quite a punch list; Glenn was forever the foreman.

Glenn had many friends in his life, and most of them were hunters. Mike Morin will feel Glenn's loss in the woods that they both loved and enjoyed hunting in. Glenn so enjoyed "talking" hunting and fishing. He took many successful fishing trips to Lake Ontario and successful hunts in Anticosti Island in Quebec with friends and family. He loved spending time at the fishing camp on Seymour Lake in Morgan. There, he supervised and assisted in completing many needed projects and improvements over the years.

Throughout his brave fight, Glenn's family was by his side during numerous trips to and from treatments and doctors' appointments. In the months before his death, Glenn was cared for day and night by his sisters, brothers-in law, and friends, who all considered it their privilege to be afforded this time with Glenn. They shared many laughs and stories, even if they were his "rookie-crew", with one most notable story, "65 Sir" an inside secret. In the end, Glenn died very peacefully in his sleep, just as he wanted. Even in his suffering, he brought a smile and joy to the doctors and nurses who cared for him throughout his ordeal. He "just tried to be a good patient."

Glenn will always hold a cherished place in our hearts.

The family asks that in honor of Glenn, any donations can be made to The Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, VT 05855. The Foundation is dedicated to caring for cancer victims who reside in Orleans County.

A memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later date when circumstances allow.

