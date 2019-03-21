Home

Gordon Reilly


1941 - 2019
Gordon Reilly Obituary
White River Jct., VT - Gordon Reilly, 77, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Veteran's Affairs Medical Center in White River Jct., VT.
He was born June 8, 1941 in Newport, VT a son of Martin and Mabel (Pennison) Reilly. Gordon grew up in Newport Center where he graduated from high school before working at the Elmwood Dairy in Derby and later at the Lewis Dairy in Newport. He served with the US Army Military Police from 1963 until 1966, including a tour in Vietnam. After returning from his military service he worked as a guard at the Vermont State Prison in Windsor, VT and then as a police officer, first in Bellows Falls and later in Hartford, before going to Woodstock where he retired as chief dispatcher in 2008 after twenty-six years of service. Gordon and his longtime companion, Becky White, lived together in South Woodstock for nearly 30 years.
In addition to Becky, Gordon was predeceased by a daughter Tina. He is survived by his son Timothy, his brother Richard Rielly Sr. and sister-in-law Delia (Glodgett) Rielly of Wilder, VT, and many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held in the Christian Street Cemetery in Wilder.
Condolences to Gordon's family may be made in an online guestbook at knightfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Mar. 22, 2019
