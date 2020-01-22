|
|
Grace Pauline Crane (nee' Bates) 86, left this mortal coil January 7, 2020 after a sudden illness.
Grace was born May 18, 1933 in Madison Wisconsin. She graduated from San Diego State University, and was a retired architect.
Grace led a long and adventurous life. She lived all over the world, could converse in several languages, was an accomplished wood carver, knitter, furniture builder, and in her later years developed a love of baking.
Grace was intensely curious, extremely intelligent, well-read, well traveled, and a true polymath. She was extraordinarily generous, both with friends and family, as well as a general philanthropist. When she gave outside of family, she gave anonymously. She never wanted credit for helping others.
Grace's old age was reason for increasing wisdom, not basking in past accomplishments or knowledge. She continued taking classes, practicing new skills, and learning new ways of doing things. She was accepting of others regardless of their faith, gender, orientation, race or creed; if you were a decent person, you were accepted.
Grace was predeceased by her husband Howard Thomas Crane, and her grandson, Charles Thomas Hudson. She is survived by her son, Randall Thomas Crane of Sarasota Florida, two daughters, Rebecca Crane of Sarasota Florida, Deborah Crane-Foote and son in law Kenneth Foote of Barton Vermont, her grandson Adrian Mullett of Austin Texas, and her step grandson Brian Foote of Brooklyn, NY.
Services will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Derby Line, Vermont January 25, 2020 at 11:00 am with Rev Susan Lynn Johns officiating.
A reception following the service will be held in the Fellowship Hall. All are welcome
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity that speaks most to your heart.
