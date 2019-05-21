Gwen Cross passed away peacefully at her home Friday May 17th at the age of 92. She was born to Edgar and Esther Ellingwood on July 20th, 1926 in Canaan VT on land known as Kemp Hill. On July 22nd, 1944 she married Herman R. Cross from Colebrook, NH who survives her.

They moved to East Charleston and bought a 350 acre farm at the foot of Bald Mountain now known as Mad Brook Farm, where they raised their family of six children.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Daniel & Bonnie Cross, Nancy Frizzell, Carol & Buster Reilly, Randall & Marguerite Cross, Peggy & David Fedele, and James & Shirley Cross.

Her jobs were so many we couldn't begin to name them all. When her children were young she worked nights and cared for her family during the day. She was a most caring, loving, devoted mother. Her last words to her children were she loved us, and knew we loved her. She said we were her whole world, and told many the best thing that ever happened to her was her six children and their families.

She and her husband moved to Island Pond 14 years ago. She has 11 grand children, Peter Cross Applebee, Jackie Cross Sarter, Douglas Petell, Mark and Jessica Reilly, Nathan Cross, Melissa Fedele, Christie Fedele Brasseur, Patty Cross Avery, Lisa and Jamie Cross. She also leaves 17 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren, one step grandson and one step great granddaughter. The family would also like to say a special thank you to Gwen's wonderful caregivers Laura Stacey and Suzie Maple. Another special thank you to her loving friend Sheila Worth. Her youngest son James lost his battle with cancer 26 hrs after her passing. She and James will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

A grave side service will be held at a later date. Online-condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.