Helen L. Pond, 89, of Rumford, Maine formerly of Island Pond, Vermont passed away peacefully on August 30,2019 in Rumford, Maine. She was born on July 13, 1930 in Morgan, Vermont to Albert and Ellen (Aldrich) Beck. On December 15, 1949 she married Victor Pond who predeceased her on March 16, 2011.
Helen was a rip saw operator for Ethan Allen Manufacturing in Island Pond, Vermont for 15 years. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens, liked to cook, and loved her family and their visits and gatherings. She also liked her dogs of which she had several and going to their hunting camp in the Island Pond area and hunting with Victor and family.
She was a past member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
She is survived by her children: Victor Pond II and his wife Sandra, Goldie McPhaul and her husband Richard, and Sheila Stinson and her husband James. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and by several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by two daughters: Diane MacLeod and Donna Chrisomalis, and by her sisters Betty Brown and Ruth Renihan, and by her brothers Charles, Alton and Gordon.
There will be no services per her wishes. On line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Sept. 4, 2019