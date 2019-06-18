Newport Daily Express Obituaries
Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT 05855
(802) 334-6756
Helen Morse
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT 05855
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT 05855
Helen (Sargent) Morse


Helen (Sargent) Morse Obituary
Helen Sargent Morse, 97, of Jay, Vermont passed away on June 15, 2019 in North Troy, Vermont. She was born on February 27, 1922 in Jay to Harry and Edith (Cassidy) Sargent. On September 16, 1939 she married Glennie Morse who predeceased her in 1994.
She was a very good cook, famous for her raised doughnuts, knitted many pairs of wool socks, crocheted many beautiful doilies, and fixed many puzzles, She also drove school bus for many years.
She is survived by her children: Emeline Harmon and her husband Lawrence of Jay, VT, Harold Morse and his wife JoAnn of Jay, VT, Ila Driver and her husband William of Troy, VT, Wayne Morse and his wife Rose of Jay, VT, Barbara Randall and her husband Jerry of Jay, VT, She was loved by all her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren and many friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, her siblings and her husband Glennie and by two children Judy Jean Morse and Durwood Morse in the Vietnam War.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday June 20, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home in Newport with the Dr. Fred Barker officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday June 20, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. until the hour of the funeral. Interment will follow in Jay Cemetery. Should friends desire, contributions in her memoy may be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, VT 05855. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on June 19, 2019
