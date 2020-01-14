|
|
Herbert Frederick Shafe, 69, of Newport, VT, passed away on January 7, 2020 in Lebanon, NH. He was born on March 11, 1950 in Hanover, NH, to Frederick Herbert Shafe of Derby and Irene Varnese of West Lebanon, NH.
"Herb" graduated from North Country Union High School class of 1969, and was a member of DeMoulay, and worked in retail at Aubuchon Hardware, and at Bianchi Memorials, North Country Maintenance, and started his own company, S & H Maintenance.
Herb volunteered for the Newport Recreation Department and started up the Camp Prouty Beach; and chaperoned youth dances, overnight camping activities, and Easter egg hunts. Herb sported a colorful mustache as "El Tiante" in the 1980s, and was a member of the "Dirty Dozen" softball team, umpired games and coached youth teams.
Herb also coached other sports teams, and was a life-long Red Sox, Celtics, Bruins, and New England Patriots fan. He enjoyed trips to Fenway Park and Centennial Fields to watch the Lake Monsters.
Herb enjoyed ice skating and was a Winter Carnival king, listened to oldies music, and loved fishing and going to music concerts. In recent years a favorite past time was his online friends.
As a boy Herb attended the Newport Advent Christian Church on the East Side with his brother, Bill. He was a passionate Democrat and Bernie Sanders supporter, and worked for social justice, and ran Phil Hoff's Orleans County campaign office in 1968. Herb loved animals, particularly his dogs and cats.
Herb is survived by his sons Scott Shafe of Waterville, Fred of Miami, AZ, and Derek of Brownington, and grandchildren Sabrina and Anthony of Derby Line, and Isabella and Scarlett Shafe of Brownington.
Herb leaves behind brothers, Reginald Shafe of Newport, William Clothier of Sandy Springs, GA, and niece, Irene Oriani of Londonderry, NH; and his best friend of many years, Wayne Snay, of Newport.
He was predeceased by his parents, and brothers, Winston in 2014, Wayne in 2001, and infant, Lionel, in 1954.
A graveside service will take place in the spring at the Derby Center Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Herb's name can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, or the Pope Frontier Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, VT, 05855.
Online condolences can be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch& Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family-owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Jan. 15, 2020