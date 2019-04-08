Newport Daily Express Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT 05855
(802) 334-6756
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
4670 Darling Hill Road
Newport, VT 05855
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Edwards Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Hugh Parent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugh John Parent


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hugh John Parent Obituary
Hugh John Parent, 78, of Derby Line, Vermont passed away on April 7, 2019 in Derby, Vermont. He was born on November 22, 1940 in St. Claude, Quebec to Jules and Eileen Carlin. On October 1, 1966 he married Joan Munroe who survives him
Hugh was a supervisor for the former Newport Plastics in Newport. He was a member of the Order of the Elks Lodge # 2155, and enjoyed playing hockey, baseball, hiking in the woods, road trips to Maine, camping, maple sugaring, tea parties, and dancing with his granddaughters.
He is survived by his wife Joan Parent of Derby Line, Vermont, by his children: Jamie Parent of Westford, VT, Tina Racicot and her husband Christopher of Milton, VT, and Natalie Byrne and her husband Chris of Georgia, VT, by his grandchildren: Courtney and Kristen Racicot, Nolan and Juliette Byrne, by his siblings: Denis Parent and his wife Carolyn, Raymond Parent and his wife Collette, Carmen Allaird and her husband Jean Guy, Louise Parent, and Margaret Parent.
He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Edouard and Albert Parent, sisters Elizabeth Parent, and Mary Thibault and her husband George.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday April 11, 2019 at St. Edwards Catholic Church. Friends may call on Thursday April 11, 2019 from 9:00-10:15 A.M. at Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport, VT. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the of Vermont, 300 Corner Stone Drive Suite 128, Williston, VT 05495. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Curtis-Britch Funeral Home
Download Now