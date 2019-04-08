Hugh John Parent, 78, of Derby Line, Vermont passed away on April 7, 2019 in Derby, Vermont. He was born on November 22, 1940 in St. Claude, Quebec to Jules and Eileen Carlin. On October 1, 1966 he married Joan Munroe who survives him

Hugh was a supervisor for the former Newport Plastics in Newport. He was a member of the Order of the Elks Lodge # 2155, and enjoyed playing hockey, baseball, hiking in the woods, road trips to Maine, camping, maple sugaring, tea parties, and dancing with his granddaughters.

He is survived by his wife Joan Parent of Derby Line, Vermont, by his children: Jamie Parent of Westford, VT, Tina Racicot and her husband Christopher of Milton, VT, and Natalie Byrne and her husband Chris of Georgia, VT, by his grandchildren: Courtney and Kristen Racicot, Nolan and Juliette Byrne, by his siblings: Denis Parent and his wife Carolyn, Raymond Parent and his wife Collette, Carmen Allaird and her husband Jean Guy, Louise Parent, and Margaret Parent.

He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Edouard and Albert Parent, sisters Elizabeth Parent, and Mary Thibault and her husband George.

Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday April 11, 2019 at St. Edwards Catholic Church. Friends may call on Thursday April 11, 2019 from 9:00-10:15 A.M. at Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport, VT. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the of Vermont, 300 Corner Stone Drive Suite 128, Williston, VT 05495. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated. Published in Newport Daily Express on Apr. 9, 2019