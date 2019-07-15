Irma E. Bowen, 91, of Holland, Vermont passed away on July 13, 2019 in Newport. She was born on November 28,1927 in Newport to Ernest and Lillian (Cole) Farrar. In 1944 she married Arland Bowen who predeceased her in 1975.

Irma was cook for North Country Union High School for many years. She enjoyed traveling with her husband all over the United States and with her daughter after her husband died. She went hunting with the family at their camp in East Haven, and many hours working with a variety of crafts which she gave to family and friends as well as selling at craft shows. Irma also liked gardening and taking care of her flowers and plants.

Irma was a member of Holland Methodist Ladies Aid.

She is survived by her children: Joyce McDonald of Holland, VT, Raymond Bowen and his wife Denise of Newport, VT, and Terry Lumbra and her husband DeForest of Holland, VT, 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren,10 great great grandchildren, by her siblings: Ernest Farrar and his wife Sherry of St. Albans, VT, and Elsie Abel of Newport, VT., also by her daughter-in-law Dawn Bowen of Derby Line, VT, sisters-in-law Carolyn Farrar of Derby, VT, and Irene Farrar of Derby Line, VT,

She was predeceased by her son Arland Bowen, her siblings: Blanche Monfette, Stanley Farrar, Louis Clement, Arthur Farrar, Richard Farrar, brother-in-laws Alfred Monfette and Henry Abel Sr.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday July 18, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport with the Rev. John Genco officiating. Interment will follow in Meade Hill Cemetery in Holland, VT. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory to the Holland Community Church, in care George & Anna Whitelaw, 242 Holland Pond Road, Derby Line, VT 05830. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated. Published in Newport Daily Express on July 16, 2019