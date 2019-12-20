|
|
James A. Moulton 75, of Coventry, passed away peacefully in his sleep, the evening of Thursday December 12, 2019 at Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, NH. He was born January 21, 1944 to Gerald and Madeline Moulton of East Charleston.
James graduated from Derby Academy in 1964. In 1965 he joined the Air Force and served his Country until 1969 when he became an officer for the City of Newport. In June of 1971 he married his wife, Sarah, whom he was married to for 48 years. In 2005, after 36 years as an officer he retired from the Police Department. He was also a volunteer firefighter for the City of Newport for 24 years.
Fall was his favorite time of year, as he loved to hunt. He looked forward to the friendly banter that awaited him daily at the Brown Cow in Newport. He also enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren, Paris and Cooper.
James is survived by his wife Sarah, their daughter Jennifer Moulton, her partner Timothy Crown and their children Paris and Cooper Crown of St. Johnsbury. He is survived by his brothers Darold Moulton and his wife of West Charleston, Larry Moulton and his wife of Brownington and his sisters Carolyn Sykes and her husband of Derby, Cheryl Demers of West Charleston and Cathy Graham of Newport. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents Gerald and Madeline Moulton and his brother David.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, December 28th from 2-4 at the American Legion in Newport. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Dec. 21, 2019