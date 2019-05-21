James B. Cross, 64, of Island Pond, VT passed away after loosing a courageous battle with cancer on May 18, 2019 in Newport, VT. He was born on June 10, 1954 in Newport to Herman and Gwendolyn (Ellingwood) Cross. On April 6, 1974 he married Shirley LeMay who survives him.

James was Postmaster in Island Pond for many years. He was Town selectman for Island Pond, and a member of the Chamber of Commerce. He was known for his fund raising for people in the community and was active with the Town Library. Among his many hobbies, he enjoyed singing, gardening, going to casinos, tending to his flower gardens, loved music, playing Mexican Train with his family, acting with his friends Lynn Leimer-Flint, Judy Castonguay and Lisa Foster at QNEK and all the rest of the QNEK family, playing cribbage, and going to nursing homes to sing to the residents. He loved to make everyone smile and laugh, enjoyed the company of his family and was known as "Bumpa" to his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Shirley Cross of Island Pond, VT, by his children: Patty and Vell Avery of Derby, VT, Lisa Cross of Newport, VT, and Jamie Cross of Island Pond, VT, by his grandchildren: Brandon and his wife Rebecca Avery, Kirsten Avery, Madison Lanoue, Dylan Chaffee, and Payton Chaffee. He is also survived by his father Herman Cross of Island Pond, VT, his siblings: Daniel Cross and his wife Bonnie, Nancy Frizzell, Randall Cross and his wife Marguerite, Carol Reilly and her husband Buster, and Peggy Fedele and her husband David. He is also survived by many close friends and especially Christine Sykes, his singing partner, known as the JCH Duo.

He was predeceased by his mother Gwendolyn Cross on May 17, 2019.

Friends may call from 6-9 P.M. on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. James Catholic Church in Island Pond where a mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in Lakeside Cemetery, Island Pond.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Haskell Opera House, 93 Caswell Avenue, Derby Line, VT 05830. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

