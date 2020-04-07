|
James E. Hinton, 94 of Island Pond passed away peacefully in his home after declining health on April 3, 2020 surrounded by his wife and family. He was born in Lyndonville, Vermont on June 27,1925 to Leon and Belle (Smith) Hinton. The family moved to East Charleston VT, where he went to school and at the age of 15 he worked on a farm handling pulp wood. He married Elizabeth Ladd on July 14,1951. He worked at the plywood mill in North Stratford, NH then Ethan Allen in Orleans VT for over 30 years in the warehouse, retiring at 70. He also worked on Saturdays at the Morgan transfer station for 20 years. Jim loved to visit with everyone and had dry jokes. He watched TV news, NASCAR, comedy and music shows. He enjoyed going to the softball games and Friday Night Live in Island Pond. He also enjoyed going camping with neighbors and friends Don and Joan Gonyaw to New England destinations. He enjoyed antique car shows in the area and snowmobiling in the winter with friends. In the summer he enjoyed the camp on Lake Seymore watching the loons and ducks. He is survived by his wife Betty of 68 years and his children, Debra and her husband Jim Conley of Barton VT , Micheal Hinton of Derby VT, Denise Hinton of Newport VT, Mark Hinton and significant other Susanne Baker of Underhill, VT , and Rebecca Hinton of Island Pond, VT. His grandchildren Ryan Hinton of Derby VT, Johnathan Hinton of Wyoming, Spencer Hinton of North Carolina, Also Karena Cole and husband John Cole of Jay, Maine, and Amber Morse and husband Rene Morse of East Charleston, VT. Great grandchildren, Kayleigh, Isabella and William Cole, also Aiden, Noah and Kolton Morse. Surviving sister Annie Hinton of Newport, VT,as well as cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers Alfred, Henry, and Ernest Hinton and sisters Emily LaFoe and Gertrude Brown. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers expression may be sent out to Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres Road, Newport, VT 05855 or to the Brighton Fire Department, P.O. Box 369, Island Pond, VT 05846.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Apr. 8, 2020