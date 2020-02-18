|
|
James "Jim" F. Hallihan, age 86, of Newport, died peacefully at home on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
Jim was born in Barre, Vermont, on May 9, 1933, to John and Gertrude Hallihan. He worked for many years as an architectural draftsman until his retirement. In more recent years, he also worked for Pick and Shovel in Newport where he was often seen walking away with an ice cream in hand.
In November 2002, he married the love of his life, Ora, and they spent many happy years together. Although married for 17 years, they still walked hand-in-hand wherever they went! They enjoyed entertaining family and friends and going camping and kayaking together. He was a skilled woodworker and made many beautiful pieces of furniture. He also made homemade wine and all who stopped by were offered a sample of his latest recipe. Ora and Jim loved -- above everything else -- spending time in the ministry together; sharing hope and Bible truths with people in the community. Now the Bible's hope that he so enjoyed sharing with others, will help us to endure this difficult time without him.
Jim was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. We will miss his laugh, his plaid flannel shirts he was always wearing (sometimes even in summer!) and his kind, gentle way.
He leaves his wife, Ora Hallihan, and his daughter Margaret ("Maggie") Lucia and her husband Chris, his stepchildren, Alonna Bolio, Erlyan Huntington and husband Jeff, Richard Tatro, and his wife Evelyn, Charles Tatro and his wife Brenda, Brenda Tatro and her husband John Trombley, Fred Tatro and his wife Kathy. Also, his sister Betty Tubbs and her husband Phillip and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 2:00 pm at the Newport Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 389 Citizens Road, Derby, Vermont, with a reception immediately following.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Feb. 19, 2020