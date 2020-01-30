|
James Rosales, 66, of Morgan, VT passed away on January 26th, 2020 in Burlington, VT. He was born October 19th, 1953 in Frankfurt, Germany.
He worked as a Border Patrol Agent Supervisor for many years, as well the Post Office in East Charleston as a Post Master, and Dollar General in Island Pond. He enjoyed working with wood especially carpentry projects, working on computers, and reading his favorite stories on WWII. James was a driven professional taking on many adventures throughout his life. He joined the Navy Corpsmen in August 1973. In October 1978 he joined the United States Border Patrol as a member of the Academy Class 128. When diagnosed with cancer, he remained dedicated in his will to fight this illness. He was brave and relentless throughout including in his final moments.
He is survived by his loving wife Lupe Rosales of Morgan, VT, his children Amanda Hill of Colorado, Kelly Rosales of Tenn., Mary and Robert Medellin of Spokane, WA, Michael Fortune of Phoenix, AZ, Angelique Vasquez of Okinawa, Japan, and Christy Odem of Georgia, his brothers, Manny Rosales and his wife Sonia of El Paso, Texas, Stephen and Kim of Seattle WA, and 13 grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his parents, Luis and Margerethe (Delfing) Rosales, and sister Barbara Thomas.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in James's name to the Hearts of Change Ministry, 309 High Street, Barton, VT 05822.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Jan. 31, 2020