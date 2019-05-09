Janet Iris Lawson, 66, of Irasburg, Vermont passed away on May 7, 2019 in Lebanon, NH. She was born on July 2, 1952 in Barton, VT to Gerald and Iris (Jacobs) Chadburn. In 1969 she married Robert (Bob) Lawson who survives her.

Many people also knew her as "the snack shack lady." She had such a heart for River of Life Camp and all the people that were there either as campers or staff. She loved to shop and get deals for the snack shack. But she most enjoyed passing those deals along to her customers or even giving out free snacks to the volunteers.

She enjoyed scrapbooking, butter, KFC and baking for others. Also she was great saving things (like bows and boxes) just in case she or anyone else needed them for something! Most of all…she loved her family and her husband. She has always put them first and took note of the things they liked most.

First and foremost, she was an incredible example of being "Christ-like". No one was a stranger to her. She would talk to anyone about anything…but she always made sure they would know about her Lord and Savior and all that he's done throughout her life. She had a zest for sharing Christ not matter what she was going through and she was a prayer warrior. I'm sure many people don't even know how much she prayed for them. All she wanted was for everyone to accept Christ as their personal Savior and have a personal relationship like she did with her Lord.

She is survived by her husband Robert (Bob) Lawson of Irasburg, VT, by her children: George Lawson and his wife Christine of Irasburg, VT, Suzanne Cartee and her husband Patrick of Irasburg, VT by her grandchildren: Corinne and her husband Kenneth "KJ" Foster, Jr, Alyssa, Micah, Joshua, Hannah, Titus, Eliana, and Moriah Lawson, Glen, Mackenna, Jacquelyn, and Alayna Cartee. She is also survived by her siblings: Gordon Chadburn and his wife Linda, Wayne Chadburn and his wife Carla, Marion Valenta, Beryl Norris, and Gloria Stoddard and by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her brothers George Chadburn and Earl Norris.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Friday May 17, 2019 at the New Hope Bible Church in Irasburg. Interment will be on Monday May 20, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Pine Grove Cemetery, Newport. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the River of Life Camp, 1145 VT-14, Irasburg, VT 05845. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

