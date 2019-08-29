|
|
Janet (Brown) Orr, 89, died August 27, 2019 at Mt. St Vincent Care Center in Holyoke. Born in 1930, Janet was raised in Southampton, MA. She graduated from Bates College. Janet was an elementary school teacher in Wilbraham, retiring in the late 1980s. She retired to her lakefront log home that she built with her husband Bob. They were both active in their Derby, Vermont community. She moved back to the area to be close to her family. Janet was predeceased by her husband Robert, and her two brothers Lindsay and Walter Brown. She is survived by her four children, Muriel Ryan from Ocean Springs, MS; Paul Orr and his wife Dorothy from Columbus, OH; Lindsay Orr and his wife Angela in Eustis FL; and Richard and Mary Orr in Longmeadow. She also leaves her four granddaughters-of whom she is very proud; Meredith, Elizabeth, Christine and Bridget. Janet will be going home to rest with her husband, Bob in Coventry VT. The family wishes to thank the Mt St Vincent staff for their outstanding care and overflowing compassion. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers and/or donations, please read a book to a child. Nowak Funeral & Cremation Services of Springfield is assisting the family.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Aug. 30, 2019