Janet "Betty" Poutre, 94, of Newport, VT passed away December 26th, 2019 in Newport, VT. She was born August 3rd, 1925 to William and Janet (Wallace) Bell in Dumfries, Scotland.
Janet is survived by her seven children of Real (and his first wife Violet Richer who passed away in 1965). After Betty and Real were married in 1966, she brought the children up as if they were her own. Betty enjoyed sewing, her German Schnauzers, trips to Florida in the winter, and Old Orchard Beach in the summer. She loved their camp at Lakemont, boating, and most of all, being with family and friends.
She is survived by their children, Jennifer Prevost of Derby, VT, Janet Lessard of Newport, VT, Marc Poutre and his wife Mary of Casselberry, FL, Kathy Blake of Island Pond, VT, Karen and her husband Bernard Morgan of Pottstown, PA, Martha and her husband Jim Karpinski of Fairfax, VT, and Colleen and her husband Tom Bullis of Georgia, VT. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, her sister Irene Stewart from Derby Line, VT, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Real Poutre, sons-in-law Stanley Prevost, Rejean Lessard, and grandson Samuel Morgan. She was also predeceased by brothers, Wallace, James, William, David, Robert, John, George, Thomas, and sisters Jessie and Ivy.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday January 4th, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport, VT.
Friends may call from 1 hour prior to the service on Saturday, January 4th, 2020. Interment will take place in the spring at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Dec. 31, 2019