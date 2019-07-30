|
|
Janette Edna Patten, 87, of Newport, Vermont passed away suddenly on July 28, 2019 in Newport. She was born on August 22, 1931 in Greenfield, MA to Glen and Alice (Kilburn) Rice. She married Kenneth Patten who predeceased her in 1992.
Janette graduated from Lyndon Institute in 1949. She was a devoted Mom and Grandmother. She enjoyed her job at Kresges in Milford, CT as a sales clerk. Among her hobbies, she loved dancing, going to casinos, attending family get togethers, and reading mysteries.
She is survived by her son Keith Patten of Brownington, VT, daughters: Nadine and her husband Robert Cray of Newfane, VT, Terri and her husband Frank Ryan of Coventry, VT, April Blake of Coventry, VT, Fern and her husband Byron Wright of Derby, VT, son: Randy Patten and his wife Khristina of Cape Coral, FL, daughter-in-law Sharon Patten of Derby, VT, 17 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild. She was predeceased by her son Glen Patten, son-in-law John Blake, great grandson Hunter Blake, her brother Terry Rice, sister-in-law Drucilla Rice, brother-in-law Fred Patten, and sister-in-law Georgiana Kinnarney,
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday August 1, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday August 1, 2019 from 12 Noon until the hour of the funeral. Interment will follow in Irasburg Cemetery. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, VT 05855. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on July 31, 2019