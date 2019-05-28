Janice E. Santaw, 66, of Jay, Vermont passed away on May 24, 2019 at her home. She was born on November 8, 1952 in Newport to Iris (Davis) Cote and the late Donald Cote.

On April 29, 1972 she married Bruce Santaw who survives her.

Janice was employed as a nurse, 25 years for Dr. Saparoff and 47 years at North Country Hospital. She thought of them as extended family. She loved spending time at a family camp on the lake, cooking, knitting and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling, her favorite destinations were Arizona and Hawaii.

She was a member of the First Congregational of North Troy.

She is survived by her husband Bruce Santaw of Jay, VT, by her children: Sheila Burger of Jay, VT, and Samantha Wright and her husband Robert of Lowell, VT, by her grandchildren: Savannah, Riley, Amelia, Alexis, Alicia, Burger, Jordan, Faith, and Destiny Wright.

She is also survived by her mother Iris Cote of Jay, VT, by her siblings: Winston Cote, Sr of Jay, VT, and Jocelyn Willey and her husband Arnie of Morrisville, VT, and by several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her father Donald Cote and her brother Ronald Cote.

Friends may call from 2-4 and 7-9 P.M. on Friday May 31, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport where funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday June 1, 2019 with the Rev. Paul Essaff officiating. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated. Published in Newport Daily Express on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary