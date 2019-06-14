Janice I. Baraw Colt, 85, died peacefully in her sleep in West Lebanon on Friday March 1st after a long illness. She was surrounded by family, friends and caregivers during her last days.

Jan met her lifelong love, Dale Colt in their hometown of Newport VT and were married on March 29, 1953 while Dale was in the Air Force. Jan and Dale lived in Newport, VT, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, and Concord, NH before settling in West Lebanon, NH. They raised their children Dawn, Jim and Joni at their house in a great neighborhood off Seminary Hill.

Jan loved her family, friends and neighbors, thoroughly enjoyed sewing, her flower garden, and loved to cook and bake until her last months. She worked for a number of years at Rich's Department store in W. Lebanon. She especially loved the summers with children and extended family at their camp on Lake Salem in Derby, VT. Generations of Colt and Baraw family children thought of Jan as their "other mother", and she loved every one of them. Jan was grateful as well to enjoy her seven grandchildren, and met all 6 of her great grandchildren, one of which shares her birthday!

Janice was especially thankful for Dale, who stood by her side and watched over her during her illness. He insisted on taking his bride to her weekly appointments, driving through rain, snow and dark of night to Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital. Jan and Dale became quite familiar and friendly with the staff of the oncology department on their lengthy Thursday visits, and would like to thank the whole team at DHMC, Bayada Hospice and Comfort Zone Caregivers were very much appreciated as well to make Jan's last weeks comfortable.

Almost 67 years together and they were still very much in love!

Janice was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Florence Baraw, as well as her brothers and sister: Harold, Richard, Real and Penny.

She is survived by husband Dale R. Colt, her best friend and sister in law Darlene Colt Baraw, Sandra Baraw, daughter Dawn and Wendy of FL., son Jim and Paula of Enfield, NH, daughter Joni and Ron of Fairfax, VT, 7 grandchildren; Kayleigh in CA, Christine in VT, Phillip in CO, Colt in NH, Bradley in TX, Josh in NH, Ashley in B.C. , as well as 6 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service for Janice on June 22nd at 10 am in the Derby Center Cemetery in Derby VT.