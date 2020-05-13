We loved Janice, she was a very nice person that was right on top of all family get togethers. She loved every one and life. I feel so sad about this.
Janice Taylor passed away on Saturday May 9, 2020 at Newport Health Center in Newport, VT. She made a lot of friends there, and she called it her home.
She was born to the late Leland and Irene Sheltra in Lowell, VT on September 5, 1950.
Janice was always a happy girl. After she graduated from Lowell Graded School in 1966, she went to work with her mom at Anderson's Mill in Orleans, VT for five years.
She loved music and going to jam sessions everywhere. She loved to play guitar and sing with her sister, Dianna.
On July 8 1972, she married Jack Taylor who predeceased her on March 5, 2015. They made their home in West Charleston for many years farming, and she loved it. They sold the farm after health issues.
She is survived by two sister's Grace Cleary of Morrisville, VT, and Dianna Colburn and her husband Dick of Westfield, VT, sister- in- law's Evelyn Bowen of Charleston, VT, Glady Broome and her husband Theodore of St. Johnsbury, VT, Mary-Jane of Charlestown, VT, Chris Taylor of Idaho, Jan Sawyer of Newark, VT, brother-in-law's Donald Taylor of Lyndonville, VT, Paul Sawyer and wife Jeanne of CT, and by several nieces and nephews, as well as cousins.
She was predeceased by her six sister's Barbara Jones, Glenna Parrott, Hilda Boardman, Louise Jones, Marilyn Peno, and Isabelle Sheltra, her three brother's Wilfred Sheltra, Kenneth Sheltra, and Francis Sheltra, her brother in law's Harry Taylor, Richard Sawyer, and Ira Taylor.
A Graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday June 12th at the Hillside East Charleston Cemetery with Pastor Margerte Catuogno Officiating.
Should friends desire, contributions in Janice's memory may be made to the East Charleston Church, 7068 VT Route 105, East Charleston, VT 05833.
A Graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday June 12th at the Hillside East Charleston Cemetery with Pastor Margerte Catuogno Officiating.
A Graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday June 12th at the Hillside East Charleston Cemetery with Pastor Margerte Catuogno Officiating.
Should friends desire, contributions in Janice's memory may be made to the East Charleston Church, 7068 VT Route 105, East Charleston, VT 05833.
Should friends desire, contributions in Janice's memory may be made to the East Charleston Church, 7068 VT Route 105, East Charleston, VT 05833.
Published in Newport Daily Express from May 13 to May 14, 2020.