Jean Louis Rondeau, known to his friends and family as John, son of Jeanne Rondeau and the late Leo Paul Rondeau was born on June 15, 1947 in Arthabaska, Quebec.
He spent his formative years working on his family farm assisting his father. He was hardworking, later taking over his father's hay delivery business and running it until the end of his life, serving farms and customers throughout New England and Canada. He was passionate about driving his eighteen-wheeler and was often seen sporting a trucking hat and work boots. John enjoyed supporting the Montreal Canadiens ice hockey team, watching Bob Hope and "I Love Lucy", listening to Polka music, and being outdoors working with his hands.
John passed away in the comfort of his home in Newport Center, VT on November 11, 2019 at the age of 72 after a battle with cancer. He was dedicated, caring, and light-hearted.
John is survived by his mother: Jeanne Rondeau; brother: Jerome (Darlene) Rondeau; sisters: Sister Beatrice and Suzanne (Cecil) Bradley; nephew: Jeremy (Jessica) Rondeau and their sons, Levi and Gavin; niece: Kristina (John) Lestina, and many beloved uncles, aunts, cousins in Quebec, Canada.
A Funeral service honoring John's life will be held at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home located at 37 Lake Road, Newport, VT on Saturday, November 16th, 2019 at 1:00 P.M.
Friends may call at the Funeral Home from 12:00 P.M. up until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the in John's memory.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Nov. 15, 2019