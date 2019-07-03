Jean Louise Percy (Swett), 79, returned to her heavenly home on June 29, 2019 with the loving support of her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren at North Country Hospital in Newport, Vermont. Jean's devotion to her family and her firm belief in God sustained her in her peaceful passing after a chronic illness.

Jean was born to the late Harold and Honora (Morse) on September 7, 1939. She was blessed with a large and loving family. She married her husband and best friend of over 60 years, Lester Percy, on July 19, 1958. Jean raised her five children with patience, unconditional and limitless love, and humility. Jean was so proud of her family. "Pure love describes this heavenly being sent to walk this earth for 79 years," according to her family. "She shone God's light on all she encountered. One never heard her say a bad word about anyone. Jean always found the good in people."

Jean taught those around her how to love, laugh, and be kind and helpful to all they meet along the way. She had a laugh and a smile that would light up a room. She was her family's champion, their prayer warrior. She was cherished by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Jean was a best friend to all who were blessed to have known her, and she had a way of making everyone feel special. She was known for her heartfelt letters and cards to her friends and family, and her generous gifts and warm hugs. Jean had a keen appreciation for gospel and country music and was frequently heard singing or humming her favorite songs. She was in her element when family was gathered together for holidays and celebrations. Jean loved unconditionally and deeply all the time. She never judged anyone; she accepted them for who they were.

The family remarks that Jean-their beloved mother, wife, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, friend-was the nicest person one has ever met. "She was too good for this world. We are all grateful that she was in it and that we were able to share our lives with her. She was truly an amazing and remarkable woman. She is without pain and heartbreak now… she is at peace. We will wait by your side, mother; we will try to make you proud."

Jean's unyielding devotion to God throughout her life was a testament of her unfailing love for all things and her absolute faith in the Almighty. She believed the Lord could heal her, but if He couldn't, the ultimate healing would be to be with Him and her family in heaven. She is survived by her husband, Lester Percy; her sons Dennis Percy and Michael Percy and her daughters-in-law, Pamela Brainard and Rhonda Percy; her daughters Susan Henry and Catherine Hartley and her sons-in-law, Christopher Henry and Gerald Hartley; her grandchildren, Melanie, Tara, Josh, Miranda, Jasmine, Caleb, Joe, Aubrey, Ashley, April, Joshua, Kelsey, and Kyron and many beautiful great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Belinda Percy; parents; brothers Harold Swett, Stanley Swett, Dean Swett, Melvin Swett, Stanley Swett, and sisters Virginia Wallace, and Mary Swett.[MH1]

Jean is dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her creator. A gathering in celebration of Jean's life will take place at the convenience of the family, and a graveside service for immediate family will take place at a later date. The family suggests St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855 for memorial contributions.[MH2] On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated. Published in Newport Daily Express on July 4, 2019