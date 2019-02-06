Jean Real Limoges, 87, formerly of Troy, VT passed away on February 5, 2019 in Newport, VT. He was born on January 10, 1932 in Newport Center, VT to Egnas Limoges and Rachel Martell.

On August 30, 1952 he married Martha Bonneau who predeceased him on August 24, 2018.

Jean worked on the family dairy farm more many years where he would do carpentry work. He also enjoyed wood working, doing puzzles, playing cards, hunting, camping, bowling, was an avid Red Sox fan and he worked at Jay Peak cutting trees for the ski trails. Jean was a member of the Knights of Columbus Troy Council as well as Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

He is survived by his children: Ronald Limoges and his wife Jane of AZ, Rita Taylor and her husband Gary of Troy, VT, Denis Limoges and his wife Muguette of Troy, VT, Lise Hackett and her husband David of Phoenixville, PA, and Claude Limoges and his wife Joanne of Vero Beach, FL, 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and by his siblings: Madeline Mu of California, Armonde Meunier and husband Maurice of FL, George Limoges and wife Raymonde of Tucson, AZ, Jeanette Labrecque of Barton, VT, Arthur Limoges and wife Claudette of Troy, VT, Therese Poutre and husband Raymond of Conley, SC, Pauline Howard of MD, Lucille Peters and husband John of NY, and Gertrude Darby and husband Eddy of Coventry, VT. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother Roland Limoges.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday February 9, 2019 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Troy with Rev. Timothy Naples celebrating a mass of Christian burial. Friends may call from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the funeral at 11:00 also on Saturday February 9, 2019 at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to North Troy Village Senior Center in care of Nancy Allen, P O Box 237, North Troy, Vt. 05859. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated. Published in Newport Daily Express on Feb. 7, 2019