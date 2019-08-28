|
|
Jeanine M. Martin, 79, of Derby, VT passed away at home on August 25, 2019 in Derby. She was born on December 17, 1939 in Newport, VT to Edmond Lippens and Marie Moeykens.
Jeanine enjoyed a long and successful career as an educator, both in Vermont and in Bryan, Texas, where she moved to start a life with her beloved Michael Martin. She also loved animals and was devoted to her dog, Micah, who is now being loved and cared for by her nephew, Matt. Jeanine enjoyed living in the country where she raised miniature donkeys, chickens, geese, fish, several dogs, a bull and many doves. She also enjoyed painting and created a large collection of landscapes and animal paintings that were framed in her home and shared with those she loved. She was an avid reader and enjoyed going to yard sales to increase the many collections that she was so very fond of.
She is survived by her brother Harold Lippens and his wife Patricia of FL, sisters Lucille Meunier of Newport, VT, and Annette Trombly of Derby Line, VT. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and one special niece, Myra, was as dear to her as a daughter. Jeanine is survived by her sister-in-law Leslie Carmon and her husband Eddy as well as her brother in law Forrest McCartney and his wife Estela all of Bryan, Texas. Jeanine had many friends but is survived by five very special friends, Sheilah Pantin (Jeanine's "Heart Sister"), Betty Albert, Cheryl Krausz, Amy Bland and Norine Phillips. There was a special place in Jeanine's heart for Dr. Neimira and the devoted staff who served her well from Hospice.
She was predeceased by her brother Joe Lippens and his wife Ruth, sisters Elaine Courchesne and her husband Leo, Madeline Nault and her husband Hazen, and Rosalie Guyette and her husband Arthur.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday August 31, 2019 at St. Edwards Catholic Church is Derby Line. Memorial contributions in Jeanine's memory may be made to Guiding Eyes For The Blind Service Dogs, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
Published in Newport Daily Express on Aug. 29, 2019